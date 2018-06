England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could skip the Three Lions’ World Cup debut against Tunisia due to a knee injury.Both the Telegraph and The Time confirm that the talented striker could be ruled​England are due to face Tunisia on the 18of June.​Rashford is not the only star that could skip the opening tie of the World Cup as France and Psg ace Kylian Mbappé also picked up an injury during a training session ahead of the tournament’s debut.​There are, however, big sides that have bigger struggles than England as Spain has just sacked their boss Julen Lopetegui after his appointment as Real Madrid boss.