Man Utd & England star to skip World Cup debut with knee injury?
13 June at 12:35England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could skip the Three Lions’ World Cup debut against Tunisia due to a knee injury.
Both the Telegraph and The Time confirm that the talented striker could be ruled out of England’s debut game in Russia due to a knee injury that the English striker picked up during yesterday’s training session.
England are due to face Tunisia on the 18th of June.
Rashford is not the only star that could skip the opening tie of the World Cup as France and Psg ace Kylian Mbappé also picked up an injury during a training session ahead of the tournament’s debut.
Rashford has 13 goals and 9 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions in the 2017/18 campaign.
There are, however, big sides that have bigger struggles than England as Spain has just sacked their boss Julen Lopetegui after his appointment as Real Madrid boss.
