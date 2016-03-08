Despite having the confidence of the club, Kovacic has always generally lacked playing time at Real Madrid. In fact, this is something that eh confirmed himself, by saying that: "I want to play more." Words that speak for themselves.

Interest is not lacking for the 24-year-old, as the Serie A clubs Juventus and his former side Inter are interested. However, in the race, Manchester United have also entered the race, according to the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo.

With that said, Real Madrid are not interested in letting the player go, however, should an offer arrive then they will certainly consider it, especially if Kovacic asks for a transfer. The World Cup could be a deciding factor in his future.