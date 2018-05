According to the latest reports from French news portal Le 10 Sport, Manchester United are in negotiations over a deal to sign Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibé during this summer’s transfer window.The 25-year-old French internationalist has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several months now, and it seems likely that an agreement will be reached before long.Indeed, the news will come as a welcome boost for Inter in their attempts to sign Valencia’s João Cancelo on a permanent basis , with his initial loan spell at the club due to expire after this Sunday’s crucial match against Lazio.The Red Devils had reportedly been plotting a bid for the former Benfica starlet via Jorge Mendes, but it is highly unlikely that they will try to sign two right-backs in one transfer campaign.That said, the Nerazzurri must first overcome complications with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations before buying Cancelo outright.(Le 10 Sport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)