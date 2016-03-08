Man United vs. Everton: 2-1, Pogba and Martial give Mourinho breathing space



Manchester United have won 19 home Premier League games against Everton – only against Spurs have they won more (21).



Everton are winless in seven matches against Manchester United in all competitions (W0 D2 L5) since a 3-0 home win in the Premier League in April 2015.



Manchester United have scored more goals (98) and won more games (35) against Everton in the Premier League than against any other opponent.



Five of Manchester United’s last seven Premier League goals against Everton have been scored in the last 10 minutes of matches.



Manchester United currently have a goal difference of -1 in the Premier League this season; the first time that they have had a negative goal difference after nine games of a league campaign since 1990-91.



Only in 2014-15 under Louis van Gaal (13 points) have Manchester United won fewer points from their opening nine games in a Premier League season than in 2018-19 (14). In fact, this is the second time Jose Mourinho has won just 14 points from a possible 27 in his opening nine matches of a season as Man Utd boss (also did so in 2016-17).



LIVE:



In the 27th minute of the match referee Jonathan Moss gave United a penalty which Paul Pogba did not convert, however, from the rebound the Frenchman scored and gave his team the lead.





At the beginning of the second half, Anthony Martial doubled United's lead with a fantastic long-range effort. The Frenchman combined with his compatriot Pogba and made the fans at the Old Trafford even calmer with a two-goal lead.



in the 77th minute, Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-2 at the Old Trafford, with the visitors pushing for an equalizer in the dying minutes of the match.



But that was it from the Premier League matchup. Manchester United grabbed the three points, with Pogba and Martial making life somewhat easier for Jose Mourinho on the Red Devils' bench.

