Man Utd-Everton 2-1, ratings: Martial and Lindelof steal the show

SHOW GALLERY



Premier League giants Manchester United picked up their third consecutive win in the league, following a 2-1 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday evening. A Paul Pogba rebound off a penalty save in the first half saw United take the lead after Idriss Gueye had brought Anthony Martial down.



United got the second early in the second half after Martial scored a terrific curler. Chris Smalling brought Richarlison down and Everton were awarded a penalty about 15 minutes from time. Gylfi Sigurdsson pulled one back, but it was a mere consolation as United got all three points. The result takes United up to the eighth place in the Premier League table, pushing Everton down to ninth. The Red Devils take on Bournemouth in the South of England next week.



Victor Lidelof and Anthony Martial delivered stunning performances and are among the MVPs of the game. Find out the ratings of Man United players in our gallery



Kaustubh Pandey