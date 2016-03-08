Man Utd fans against Darmian after Premier League opener
11 August at 18:24Yesterday the Premier League officially started with the debut match between Manchester United and Leicester.
Mourinho's team made a few additions in the last transfer window and according to the words of the Portuguese coach he is not satisfied at all with the lack of deals that happened.
Despite this the Red Devils won their first game, thanks to the goals of Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.
Manchester United supporters have appreciated the efforts of almost all their players, except for that of Matteo Darmian. The Italian fullback, made a very poor performance in attempt to deny Leicester's Demarai Gray.
Fans took it social media, comparing the Italian to young player like Fosu-Mensah and others said the player is just a waste of space.
Darmian was rumored to leave Manchester United this summer and from his debut, the chance appears to be still upon as he failed to make any impact on attack during the game.
