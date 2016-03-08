Man Utd fans react as Fellaini shaves iconic afro
14 November at 15:05Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini shocked many with his post on social media today, posting a picture to Twitter with the caption: “New year, new look #birthdaytomorrow”
New year, new look #birthdaytomorrow pic.twitter.com/TYN3Ag0ObR— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) November 14, 2018
Fellaini’s decision to shave his iconic afro off caused a stir on social media, with Manchester United and football fans in general all taking the time to comment on Fellaini’s new do.
You can see some of the best reaction to Fellaini’s hair-cut in our gallery.
