...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Man Utd fans react as Fellaini shaves iconic afro

14 November at 15:05
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini shocked many with his post on social media today, posting a picture to Twitter with the caption: “New year, new look #birthdaytomorrow”
 
 
Fellaini’s decision to shave his iconic afro off caused a stir on social media, with Manchester United and football fans in general all taking the time to comment on Fellaini’s new do.
 
You can see some of the best reaction to Fellaini’s hair-cut in our gallery.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.