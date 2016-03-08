Man Utd fans react as Herrera joins PSG: 'Sorry they let you go'

04 July at 19:45
Manchester United fans have been given the news that they had expected: Ander Herrera has officially been announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The midfielder joined United from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2014 under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal and soon became a fans' favorite. After contract negotiations never worked out, he has now joined PSG on a free transfer from United.

United fans have reacted emotionally to the announcement, with one fan saying that he is sorry that the club let the Spaniard go this summer.

 

Another fan said that he will miss the midfielder at Old Trafford.

 

Another one claimed that he feels sick that United let Herrera go on a free transfer and kept players who are 'waste of spaces'.

 

27/06
