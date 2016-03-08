Man Utd find agreement to sign Juventus star
13 October at 13:45Mario Mandzukic's time at Juventus has looked to be up for some time now. The Croatian forward was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer, especially given the team's retention of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain's return from loan spells away.
The Croatian target man therefore had little space in the squad and was the subject of late interest in the summer market from Premier League giants Manchester United. Since the English transfer window closed, Juve received offers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia for the Croatian but Mandzukic turned the clubs down to aim higher.
Mandzukic appears open to a move to Manchester United and, as per Tuttosport, an agreement has practically been found for the Red Devils to sign the forward in January. United are in dire need of offensive additions and will be hoping that Mandzukic can provide them with the edge they need to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
