Man Utd fine Lukaku: Inter and Juventus on alert
07 August at 14:25Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly fined Romelu Lukaku for behaviour recently.
Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Inter, with the nerazzurri having had multiple bids and approaches rejected for the Belgian striker. Juventus' intentions of swapping Paulo Dybala and Lukaku haven't worked out due to image rights issues.
Daily Mirror and BBC Sport claim that United have fined Lukaku two weeks salary for his absence which saw him train at the Anderlecht training ground over the last few days.
As things stand, United don't know when Lukaku will join up with the first team, as rumors continue to circle about his future at the club.
Juventus have given up on the striker after the Dybala swap failed, while Inter have restarted negotiations and last night, they made an offer of 75 million euros plus bonuses.
United have not responded to the offer but Federico Pastorello could definitely look to close the deal as he is currently in London to negotiate a deal.
Go to comments