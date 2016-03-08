Man Utd forward 'wants to play in Italy' amid Inter and Juve rumours
05 April at 17:45Federico Pastorello, the agent of Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, has spoken to Sky Sports about the rumours linking his client with a move away from the North of England; with both Inter Milan and Juventus providing interest from Italy in the Belgian striker.
"At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season. The competition for third and fourth place in England is very tight so let's see what will happen in the future at the end the season.
"It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.
"He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children 'I won there and I won there and I won there' and 'I was a very good player in all the top championships' so let's see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don't discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment.
"He likes Italy. When he was a child he followed a lot the Italian league. Everybody agrees today the Premier League is the best but years ago Italy was the best and they were the dreams for the younger footballer players.
"Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona of course attract any champion so he sees also in La Liga one day. Bundesliga for sure is a very good championship."
