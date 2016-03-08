Man Utd identify Lukaku replacement as Inter talks proceed: the latest

25 July at 19:30
Romelu Lukaku's future at Manchester United is a big question mark, with the player targeted by Inter Milan's Antonio Conte, who strongly wants the Belgian to join his team in the ongoing transfer market.

In the meantime, the Red Devils have chosen a potential replacement for the attacker in the event of his departure. According to Sky Sports News, Moussa Dembele from Lyon is the ideal profile to replace Lukaku, according to the club management.

For the moment, however, the English club continues to ask for 79 million pounds for the former Everton man and Marotta with Ausilio are not ready to satisfy their demands for now.

