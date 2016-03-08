Man Utd join Juve, Inter and PSG in race for Italian starlet
29 October at 16:00Sandro Tonali has had a whirlwind 12 months. The young Italian midfielder demonstrated his abilities in Serie B with Brescia last season, helping the side earn promotion back to Italy's top flight. Because of his performances, Tonali received widespread plaudits, earning his first call-up to Roberto Mancini's Italian national team, attracting the interest of some top clubs in the process, as well as being dubbed the 'new Pirlo' by various Italian media outlets.
Previously it has been revealed that there is a lot of interest in Tonali's services. AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Napoli and Fiorentina have all shown interest from within Italy whilst PSG and Atletico Madrid have been named as foreign sides showing interest. Now, as has been reported by English newspaper The Sun, Manchester United have joined the race for Tonali.
The Premier League giants have reportedly sent scouts to watch Tonali with Brescia and have, thus far, been impressed by the Italian. It will be an expensive race for the midfielder's services, however, and it is expected that the teenager could fetch way over the 40 million euro mark when the club decide to part ways with him.
