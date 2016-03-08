Man Utd-Juve: Allegri’s final decision on Juventus XI

Juventus’ Champions League clash with Manchester United is now just under two hours away as the Bianconeri aim to come away with three points from their battle at Old Trafford. The game will be an exciting one for many reasons: Jose Mourinho’s salvaged United career looks to be back on track, Paul Pogba returns to face the side that United signed him from and Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for the first time in Juventus colours.



The game kicks off at 20:00 BST (local time), 21:00 for Italians. Sky Sport are reporting that the Juventus final starting XI has been finalised and you can scroll through to see it in our gallery.



Manchester United come into this game with four points in the Champions League from two games – a victory over Young Boys and, most recently, a draw with La Liga side Valencia. Juventus, meanwhile, have won both their games so far – including an impressive 2-0 win in Valencia with 10 men.



