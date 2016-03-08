Man Utd-Juve Chiellini praises 'wise' Allegri

Giorgio Chiellini spoke to Sky Sport afterJuventus' 1-0 away win at the Old Trafford: "We did very well in the first half though in the second one we sat a deep.In played a great first half, we proved we are a big team. We played against a team full of champions, the first half must be the basis our start for a further improvement. They had a few goal chances because we were superficial"



Fabio Capello praises him and calls the Italian a 'true leader'. Here's now Chiellini reacts: "Thank you, but I think there are 25 players at the same level. I can't play every game. Against Genoa, we didn't win because it's not easy to focus on a game after the International break. It can take a while. I am doing well, I think I am doing well, also thanks to Allegri who plays me wisely. I play fewer games but I am more focused when it counts."

