Man Utd-Juve: Jose Mourinho up to old antics at full-time whistle

Manchester United managed to come back from 1-0 down at the Allianz Stadium this evening to defeat Juventus, scoring two late goals through Juan Mata and a calamitous Juventus own goal.At the full-time whistle, United head coach Jose Mourinho did what he does best and played the villain, walking on to the pitch and cupping his hand by his ear in a 'What are you saying?' fashion. Then, shortly after, Mourinho was involved in a scuffle with Juventus players Bentancur and Bonucci, before being escorted off the pitch by United staff.