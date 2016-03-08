Man Utd-Juve: Ronaldo-mania outside Old Trafford – pictures
23 October at 19:15In just two hours time, Manchester United will kick off their Champions League tie with Juventus; with both sides putting everything on the line to come away with an important three European points.
There are a number of storylines about tonight’s game – Mourinho’s first match against Juve since his Inter Milan days, Paul Pogba returns to face Juventus, his old club, and Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for the first time in Bianconeri colours.
Outside the ground, Ronaldo-mania is taking place, with masks and scarves with CR7’s face selling like hot-cakes. See images below, with credit to Nicola Balice of CalcioMercato:
In just over two hours time, #Juventus will face off against #ManUtd at #OldTrafford. Scenes of 'Ronaldo-mania' outside the ground with masks and scarves of the former #MUFC man for sale.#MANJUV #MUFCJuve— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) October 23, 2018
Photo: @NicolaBalice pic.twitter.com/lPO55hComL
