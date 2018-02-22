Man Utd & Juve warned as Atalanta provide transfer update on Serie A star
22 May at 17:45Atalanta sporting director Giovanni Sartori has provided an update about the future of Juventus and Manchester United target Bryan Cristante.
Sartori told in an interview that he recently gave to Radio Incontro Olympia: "Cristante is a jewel of Atalanta and of course, especially from this moment in then, it is and will be a prized piece of the next market."
"I can not exclude anything. However I do not feel like taking the names of the clubs after the player at the moment. Your evaluation? We know and you know very well what the price does to the market , Atalanta is vigilant and will be ready and will behave well."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
