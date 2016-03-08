Man Utd-Juve: watch Ronaldo's selfie with pitch invader
25 October at 22:00Multiple pitch invaders were seen making their presence felt when Manchester United took on Juventus, as Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attention for them.
One of the invaders, who came towards the very end, also managed to get a selfie with Ronaldo, who was happy to take one.
One hell of a selfie.... pic.twitter.com/JZyEqUHzmk— Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) October 25, 2018
The invader was later frisked away by the Old Trafford staff, much like how it was with the other invaders.
