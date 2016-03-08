Man Utd, Juventus and PSG want Real Madrid superstar
17 June at 13:35Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United this summer, Don Balon write.
Rodriguez spent a season on loan at Bayern Munich last season and the stint in Bavaria helped him recapture his mojo.He appeared in 23 Bundesliga games, scoring seven times and assisting 11 times too.
Don Balon report that while the loan deal was two years long, James is ready to leave Bayern and comeback to Real, where PSG, Juventus and Manchester United will be interested in signing him.
James isn't in Julen Lopetegui's plans and he'd be sold by the Los Blancos and the Colombian playmaker has already spoken of a possible switch to Italy.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments