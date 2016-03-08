Manchester United boss José Mourinho spoke to Sky SSport minutes before Manchester United-Juventus complaining and explaining the reason behind the team's late arrival at the Stadium: "You know we changed hotel, players spent 45 minutes in the bus. I left the bus and I walked among the fans, nobody recognized me. Juve had the same problem, we had already told Uefa after the Valencia game that this is the situation in Manchester."



Manchester United were fined € 15.000 for arriving late at the Old Trafford before the last Champions League game played in Manchester last month.







Juventus and Manchester United have six points in the first two games of the group stage of the Champions League. After tonight, the Bianconeri and the Red Devils will meet again at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the 7th of November.



Both Juventus and Manchester drew the game before tonight's clash. The Italians were held to 1-1 draw by Genoa at the Allianz Stadium while José Mourinho's couldn't pass behind Chelsea as the Red Devils allowed a late equalizer at the Stamford Bridge against Maurizio Sarri's team.



