Man Utd- Juventus- Real Madrid could be involved in transfer domino
11 June at 13:35Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid could be involved in a domino deal involving Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and Gareth Bale.
Dybala has become a vital player for Juventus since he arrived from Palermo in the summer of 2015 for a fee in the region of 32 million euros. This season, the Argentinian scored 22 times in the Serie A for the Old Lady, appearing 33 times.
Daily Star report that if Juventus sell Dybala to Real Madrid, it could spark a domino effect in the market involving United, Juventus and the Los Blancos.
If Dybala leaves for Real, Gareth Bale will head off to Manchester United and this, in turn, could trigger United to allow Paul Pogba to head off to Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
