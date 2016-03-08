Man Utd legend and Chelsea star pay tribute to Claudio Marchisio
18 August at 11:15Two of Claudio Marchisio's former teammates- Alvaro Morata and Patrice Evra have given tributes to the Italian veteran midfielder.
It was announced yesterday that Marchisio had mutualy terminated his Juventus contract and has left the club after 25 years of service to the bianconeri. The midfielder made over 350 appearances for the club, winning the Scudetto seven times.
Both Evra and Morata gave fitting tributes to the veteran, as the former Manchester United man posted a message on Instagram saying: "It really was a pleasure playing with you. You're a very nice person. I remember that whenever I used to raise my voice in the dressing room, you used to call me Martin Luther King."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
