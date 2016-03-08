Man Utd legend drops huge hint about Allegri

So great to watch a match with you guys. I love the knowledge we share together and the advice and I know the future is bright for all of us. #ILoveThisGame #Positive4Evra #allegri #baldini pic.twitter.com/0BXCuQcFJj — Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 12, 2019

Manchester United legend could have dropped a huge hint about the future of former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri recently.Allegri left Juventus at the end of last season and left the club by winning another Scudetto crown. He had joined the club in the summer of 2014 and has managed to guide the club to the UEFA Champions League final twice in his five-year long stay in Turin.A former player of his in Patrice Evra could have dropped a huge hint about his future, when the Frenchman posted a message on Instagram earlier today.

Evra works closely with Manchester United currently and is also completing his coaching badges through the Old Trafford based side. He is also known to have close links with the club's CEO Ed Woodward.



United have been linked with a move for Max Allegri in recent days with reports claiming that he would prefer United over Tottenham, despite having watched Spurs' Champions League game against Bayern Munich.



United have endured a tough start to the season under Ole Solskjaer and Allegri is said to be in the list of replacements, if Solskjaer leaves. The Italian is already learning English, reports have claimed.