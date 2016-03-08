Man Utd legend explains why Messi is the reason for Ronaldo's decision to join Juve
11 July at 20:45The legend of the English Premier League club Manchester United, Ryan Giggs has gone on to claim that Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid and decided to join Juventus in the summer transfer to the super star Lionel Messi.
Cristiano Ronaldo has proved himself at Manchester United, Real Madrid and he has an opportunity to test at Juventus. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has been at Barcelona and his club career.
"I'm surprised that he would leave Real Madrid and go to Italy," the former Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs told ITV Sport.
"I think it's a big challenge for him. Having that on your CV ... Real Madrid, Man United and Juventus. It's some CV.
"He's obsessed with being better than Messi. He has that now that: 'I did it in England, I did it in Spain, I'm going to do it in Italy ... and I did it with Portugal'. "Is Ronaldo better than Messi?" "
