Man Utd legend Ferdinand expresses delight over Dybala collapse

12 August at 18:15
The negotiations were at the final stage, but then the deal broke down. Paulo Dybala ended up staying at Juventus (at least for now, as he remains up for sale), and Romelu Lukaku joined Inter instead.

Former Man United captain Rio Ferdinand, in an interview Daily Star, admitted that he was happy when the Dybala-Lukaku swap deal broke down. 

"In recent years there have been many players who have rejected Manchester United, preferring to go elsewhere. However, I don't really know how Dybala had the audacity to suddenly back out of the transfer.

"Maybe he thought that it would be better to not play than to not be in the Champions League. I prefer United like this. I'm glad he didn't come, he doesn't have what I want a Man Utd player to have.

"I want someone who has the desire to come and bring Manchester United back to being a top team," Ferdinand concluded. 

