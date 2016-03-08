Man Utd legend hails 'genius' Messi as greater than Ronaldo
24 October at 18:00Manchester United legend and current head coach of the Welsh national team, Ryan Giggs, spoke on the debate regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to DAZN Spain:
'Making a choice between the two is very difficult. I would like to say Ronaldo because I played with him and I was able to admire his evolution but Messi is a genius. Let's talk about a player that you see only once in a lifetime. I wish I could say Cristiano but there is no comparison.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments