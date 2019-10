Man Utd legend hails 'genius' Messi as greater than Ronaldo

Manchester United legend and current head coach of the Welsh national team, Ryan Giggs, spoke on the debate regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to DAZN Spain:'​Making a choice between the two is very difficult. I would like to say Ronaldo because I played with him and I was able to admire his evolution but Messi is a genius. Let's talk about a player that you see only once in a lifetime. I wish I could say Cristiano but there is no comparison.'For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.