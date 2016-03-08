Man Utd legend reveals Ronaldo secret ahead of Old Trattord return

Edwin Van Der Sar spoke to Tuttosport about his old club Juventus and the purchase of the century CR7: "Cristiano Ronaldo can change the balance of Champions League, I want to say he has contributed massively in the last three victories, so Juventus, who was already a top team, is now undoubtedly one of the favorites. But do not say that I played with Cristiano Ronaldo, He is the one who played with me! Joking aside, he was young, but already a player with an extraordinary talent and an amazing professional. He had amazed everyone from day one, to the point of looking arrogant, but for him training was a damn serious thing. When we all finished and went to the locker room, you sometimes saw him heading back to the gym to stay there for an hour to do further work. Always very focused and determined. With us at Manchester United he became great. It will be interesting to see him go back to the Old Trafford. Good year? Why not? He is one of the strongest players in the world in a team that has many championships."