Man Utd legend reveals what he experienced at AC Milan
22 June at 16:20Manchester United legend David Beckham had two loan spells at AC Milan and the former England international midfielder has revealed what he experienced during his time in Italy.
“Do you know what I learned at Milan? The importance of history, which goes beyond things you can touch with your hand,” David Beckham told Corriere della Sera.
“Milanello, Milan’s training complex, wasn’t the most advanced in the world in terms of infrastructure. It was very good, but there was nothing ‘science fiction’ about it, but I knew from the first day that I was breathing the history of a great club.
“History’s a value, you don’t see it but you feel it. It creates a special atmosphere. I used to spend the whole day at Milanello, from morning till six in the evening.
“It was a special place, as well as for the people who worked there. That experience helped me learn another lesson in football, that of authenticity.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments