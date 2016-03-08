Man Utd legend trolls Brazil star: Photo
18 June at 16:45Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has always been talking about incidents on and off the football pitch and given his verdict.
The French star, who dawned the jersey of the Old Trafford club has now taken a dig at Paris St Germain star Neymar for his new hair style. The former Barcelona player was able to display it when he came on the pitch prior to Brazil’s 1-1 draw in the World Cup to Switzerland.
Cantona wrote: “Neymar style...spaghetti al dente!” on his official Instagram page.
