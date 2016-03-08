Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against Leicester City, winning four and drawing three, and have lost just one of the last 18 (W13 D4).



At Old Trafford, Leicester City have lost on seven of their last eight visits in the league (D1), scoring a total of just three goals in that period.



Man Utd have won their opening fixture more often than any other side in Premier League history (17).



The last time Man Utd and Leicester City met on the opening weekend of a Premier League campaign was back in 1998-99, with Man Utd coming back from 0-2 behind to draw 2-2 at Old Trafford.



This is only the second time in English Football League history that the top-flight season has kicked off on a Friday, and Leicester have been involved both times. The other occasion was last season, when Leicester lost 3-4 at Arsenal.



Manchester United have only lost one of their 10 Premier League games played on a Friday (W6 D3 L1), though this came in their last such match, vs Brighton in May 2018.



At home, the Man Utd are unbeaten in 20 top-flight league games played on a Friday (W14 D6). Their last such defeat came back in April 1950 (0-2 vs Birmingham).

