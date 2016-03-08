Man Utd look to renew contract of Juventus and Real Madrid target
22 September at 12:30According to what has been reported by ESPN, Manchester United are looking to renew the contract of talismanic French midfielder Paul Pogba.
Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils in the summer just gone; Juventus and Real Madrid being touted as possible destinations for the World Cup winner.
However, now the Premier League side would like to arm the midfielder with a new contract, to try and protect against future swoops from Juventus or Madrid.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments