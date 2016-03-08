Man Utd: Mourinho shares his thoughts on Chelsea boss Sarri
02 August at 17:50Jose Mourinho, the manager of the English Premier League club Manchester United says Maurizio Sarri, the new manager of the other English Premier League team Chelsea has the conditions to good work with the Blues.
Chelsea sacked Antonio Conte and replaced him with the former Napoli coach in the summer transfer window.
"I do not know him. When I was in Italy from 2008-10, he was not in Serie A. I never met him or played against him. I just follow him, "the manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho told beIN Sports.
"In England, all the good managers have the desire to like. It's a crazy competition with a high level, I think every manager has the dream to come.
"He has a fantastic team, fantastic players and squad - I think he has conditions to do good work."
