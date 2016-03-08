Man Utd manager Mourinho on diving: 'It's not only Neymar'
04 July at 18:20Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims Brazil and Paris St Germain star Neymar is not the only player to have dived to win his side a foul in the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
Jose Mourinho criticized Harry Maguire for diving against Colombia on Tuesday.
“People are focusing on Neymar, but if it was only Neymar, I'd be happy, but it's not only Neymar,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Russia Today, as relayed by the English Press, the Daily Mail.
“Every team has lots of diving, lots of pretending, lots of putting pressure on the referee. It's not about England and Colombia, it's almost every match.”
“I was surprised to see central defenders like Harry Maguire, normally he is a very honest guy, diving in the attacking box, asking the referee for VAR. The players should feel the responsibility of playing in the World Cup in front of billions of spectators.”
