Man Utd manager Mourinho warns Juve about Cristiano Ronaldo's signing
27 July at 16:20The manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho claims the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A is fantastic for the Italian football.
The Portuguese professional footballer left the Spanish giants Real Madrid and joined Juventus in the summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo: The club from Turin has been dominated for the last few years.
"Fantastic for Italian football: The Bianconeri will dominate for years and now it will be even easier with a player of His qualities," said the Inglese Premier League club's manager Jose Mourinho.
Jose Mourinho says Ronaldo signing will give extra motivation for clubs other .
"But, I think it can be extra motivation for rivals. Maybe this supremacy of Juventus can give AC Milan, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli to boost in the title, "the former manager of Real Madrid and FC Porto added.
