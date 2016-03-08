Man Utd midfielder: 'Messi is one of the best ever'
10 April at 19:45Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has had many words of praise for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final takes place between the two teams tonight at Old Trafford.
Speaking on Messi, McTominay said:
"Messi is one of the best ever and it's a fact. We are a group full of quality and athletic strength and ready to challenge him. We also need our crowd to contribute, they will be our 12th man on the field and are the best in the world for support."
The match kicks off at 20:00 UK time/21:00 Spanish and Italian time.
