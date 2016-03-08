Man Utd, Milan and Juve on alert as Lazio could say goodbye to midfielder this summer
10 May at 21:45Last summer, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of the hottest topics in the news. The Serbian midfielder was linked with big-money moves to a number of clubs; including Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, PSG and Real Madrid. However, the Serbian remained in Rome and signed a new contract with the Biancocelesti at the start of the season.
Now, according to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio could say goodbye to Milinkovic-Savic this summer. This comes as the Biancocelesti prepare to refresh their squad ahead of next season, with it thought that one of either Luis Alberto or Milinkovic-Savic will have to leave the club in the summer. This opens the door again for the likes of Milan and Juve; who may seize the chance to sign the talented midfielder.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments