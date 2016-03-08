Man Utd, Milan and Juve on alert as Lazio could say goodbye to midfielder this summer

10 May at 21:45
Last summer, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of the hottest topics in the news. The Serbian midfielder was linked with big-money moves to a number of clubs; including Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, PSG and Real Madrid. However, the Serbian remained in Rome and signed a new contract with the Biancocelesti at the start of the season.

Now, according to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio could say goodbye to Milinkovic-Savic this summer. This comes as the Biancocelesti prepare to refresh their squad ahead of next season, with it thought that one of either Luis Alberto or Milinkovic-Savic will have to leave the club in the summer. This opens the door again for the likes of Milan and Juve; who may seize the chance to sign the talented midfielder.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.