Man Utd, Mourinho hits out at Juve fans after UCL victory
07 November at 23:35Manchester United prevailed over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium this evening, defeating the Bianconeri 2-1 thanks to late goals from Juan Mata and an own goal eventually credited to Bonucci despite Szczesny and Alex Sandro also being at fault.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Mourinho spoke on the match – as well as talking about the gesture he made to Juventus fans at the full-time whistle:
“The final gesture? I was insulted for 90 minutes, I came here to do my job and nothing more. At the final whistle I did not insult anyone, I just made a gesture to say 'I want to hear more'. I would not do it cold, but I'm here to do my job, they insulted my family and I reacted like that.
“The match? We can not be better than this, we have done a performance at our best. We had a fantastic game, we had a little luck in the final to win it but the test was positive against a team with more potential than ours. Maybe the draw would have been a more just result, but at Juve, a point or zero points does not change anything.”
