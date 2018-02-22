Man Utd: Mourinho identifies Napoli full-back as ideal Shaw replacement
16 May at 16:30According to the latest reports from French news website Foot Mercato, Manchester United have identified Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
With Luke Shaw destined to leave Old Trafford due to a series of disagreements with manager José Mourinho, it is likely that United will sign at least one new full-back over the course of the next couple of months.
However, Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in securing his services, so the Red Devils will face competition in their quest to lure Ghoulam away from Naples.
