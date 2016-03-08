Man Utd, Mourinho reveals more about touchline drama
20 October at 16:55Manchester United drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as Jose Mourinho’s side fought back from a goal down to lead the match, before Ross Barkley scored a late equaliser for Chelsea in added time. Speaking at the press conference after the match, Mourinho said the following:
“Touchline drama? Not celebrations. Bad education. I also made mistakes in football matches and I will make more. When he came to me after the game he apologised and I accepted.
“The draw is good for Chelsea, but awful for us. When you are the best team you want to win. We were the best team in the second half and we deserved to win the match. That’s football.
“Best bit of our performance? Everything. We controlled the Chelsea triggers. I think we deserved much more than what it is.
“The players will be happy with the performance. They will be disappointed about the result.
“Pogba? Players make mistakes. I prefer to focus on the performance. The midfield was good.”
