Man Utd: Mourinho wants to hijack Barcelona move for €35m star defender
07 June at 18:55Sevilla star defender Clement Lenglet is now a wanted man for Barcelona and Manchester United.
As per the reports from France, L’Equipe, via the Manchester Evening News, now the Red Devils of England will look to hijack Barcelona’s move for the French star defender in the summer transfer window.
Mundo Deportivo said that Clement Lenglet was close to agreeing a five year deal with Barcelona. He has a clause in his contract that will see him leave Sevilla, if interested club can pay his 35 million euros release clause.
Clement Lenglet’s agent had denied any agreement with Barcelona. Jose Mourinho seems to be impressed with the Sevilal centre back’s performance against Manchester United in the Champions League.
If Manchester United wanted to sign Clement Lenglet, then they have to pay a release clause. But for that, they will face tough competition from Barcelona.
“What's certain is that as of today no one has spoke with the president nor with me to show their interest in Lenglet. The player is happy at the club. He has things clear and he knows Sevilla is a club that can give him opportunities to keep growing and to leave at the moment when he has to take a step forward,” Sevilla's director of football Joaquin Caparros said.
