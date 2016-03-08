

STATS - In all competitions, Manchester United have lost one of their last 36 home matches against Newcastle United (W26 D9), a 1-0 reverse under David Moyes in December 2013. Newcastle, who won 1-0 against Man Utd in February, haven’t won back to back league matches against the Red Devils since October 1972. Newcastle have won just two of their 42 away matches in Manchester in the Premier League (D12 L28), winning 1-0 at Man City in September 2000 and 1-0 at Man Utd in December 2013. Newcastle have lost seven Premier League matches when scoring first against Manchester United – only Southampton against Man Utd and Sunderland against Chelsea (eight defeats) have lost more times when scoring first against an opponent in the history of the competition. Newcastle are winless in their seven Premier League games this season – only in 1898-99 (first 10) and 2015-16 (first 8) have they gone longer without a win from the start of a top-flight campaign.





LIVE





Follow Manchester United-Newcastle live on Calciomercato.com.