Man Utd news: Juve open talks with unhappy striker, injured star back for Chelsea?
18 October at 17:15Manchester United’s comeback against Newcastle United has given head coach Jose Mourinho a chance to get the Red Devils’ season back on track as club football returns after the international break. United have a tough run in their next six games, with Premier League trips to Chelsea, Manchester City and Bournemouth, two Champions League games against Juventus and a home fixture against Everton in the league.
According to what has been reported by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus are planning a move for reportedly unhappy Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford; who has a contract expiring in 2020. Tuttosport say that Juventus have made first contact, sending scouts to watch Rashford in the UEFA Nations League clash between England and Spain, which finished 3-2 to England – Rashford playing a key role.
In better news for United, English paper the Evening Standard are reporting that Marouane Fellaini will be available for United’s game against Chelsea, with Belgium manager Roberto Martinez saying the following:
“He should be fine, he just wasn’t 100 percent. He’s got a very important game at the weekend and it wasn’t a game today to use players that weren’t 100 percent. We expect he should be fine the next couple of days.”
