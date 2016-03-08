Man Utd news: Midfield star defends Mourinho
06 November at 18:30Jose Mourinho has come under a lot of fire in recent weeks, with some speculating that his time at the club was coming to an end. Despite this, Mourinho is still at the helm at Old Trafford, having picked up form in recent weeks.
Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Juventus, Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic took the time to defend Mourinho from the criticism:
“We are all united: Mourinho is an extraordinary person. Since he arrived in the Premier League, he has changed this league considerably. The Premier League has become more interesting with him.”
Manchester United travel to Juventus tomorrow evening for the return clash of the group stage match which finished 1-0 to Juventus in Manchester.
