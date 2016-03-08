Man Utd on alert as Lazio want to arm Milinkovic-Savic

08 September at 15:55
Manchester United have been alerted in their pursuit of Sergey Milinkovic Savic, as Lazio are looking to hand the Serbian a new contract.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the former Genk man earlier this summer as they looked to sign a midfielder. Reports stated that Milinkovic-Savic would have only joined if Paul Pogba had left to join Real Madrid this summer.

While that clearly didn't happen Il Messagero claim that Lazio are close to sealing a new deal for Milinkovic-Savic. The new contract will have wage bonuses linked with the number of goals he scores and the number of assists he gets.

The report claims that the new contract is a reward for the Serbian because Lazio are impressed with the way the midfielder behaved despite all the transfer speculation that surrounded him. 

More than that, they also see Milinkovic-Savic as a key part of the future and want to take their side forward with him. 
 

