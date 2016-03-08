Man Utd on alert as Zidane slams Bale: 'It's better if he leaves tomorrow'

Gareth Bale didn't feature in Real Madrid's match in the International Champions Cup against Bayern Munich and coach Zidane spoke on the matter in his press conference after the game amid speculations of the Welshman's potential move to Manchester United



"Bale was left out because the club is looking to sell him. We will see what happens in the next days," he said.



"If it's tomorrow then it's better. If it's imminent, better f\or everyone, for him too. The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours but it will change and it is good for everyone," Zidane added.