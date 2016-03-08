Man Utd on alert as Zidane slams Bale: 'It's better if he leaves tomorrow'

21 July at 10:30
Gareth Bale didn't feature in Real Madrid's match in the International Champions Cup against Bayern Munich and coach Zidane spoke on the matter in his press conference after the game amid speculations of the Welshman's potential move to Manchester United

"Bale was left out because the club is looking to sell him. We will see what happens in the next days," he said.

"If it's tomorrow then it's better. If it's imminent, better f\or everyone, for him too. The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours but it will change and it is good for everyone," Zidane added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.