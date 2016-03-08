Man Utd optimistic about new contract for Juventus target
18 October at 09:35Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly optimisitic about the fact that Anthony Martial will sign a new contract at the club soon.
Martial had been linked with a move to Chelsea, Spurs and Juventus this past summer and his agent had revealed that he wants to leave the club. But the Frenchman ended up staying at United and also scored a goal for the Red Devils during their 3-2 win over Newcastle recently.
The Metro state that United are optimistic about the fact that Martial will extend his deal at United.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments