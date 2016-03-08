Man Utd or AC Milan return for Ibrahimovic
12 October at 10:10Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make a sensational return to Europe after leaving Manchester United less than one year ago, reports claim
According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the former Sweden striker is a transfer target of the Rossoneri for the January transfer window with his € 4 million-a-year contract that could be affordable for the Serie A giants who are aiming to sign a back-up for Gonzalo Higuain.
AC Milan, however, have already signed Lucas Paquetà from Flamengo for a fee close to € 35 million and the directors of the Rossoneri need to understand if the Financial Fair Play could prevent them from signing the former Inter and Juventus striker for the second time in his career.
The Irish Daily Mirror, on the other hand, reports Ibrahimovic could make his return to Manchester United in the winter transfer window. The Swede ‘would help José Mourinho to solve his woes at the Old Trafford’ and the recent claims made by Ibra confirm the striker is still on very good terms with the Special One.
"Jose is special first of all because he is a winner. He does everything to win", Ibra said.
"He knows football, he knows how to read games and can manipulate both the matches and the minds of his players. I remember when he arrived at Inter he made everyone play at 200%, but not for the club but for him.”
