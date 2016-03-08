Man Utd or Juve: what has the future in store for Zidane?
24 August at 11:30Zinedine Zidane is arguably one of the most wanted managers in Europe right now.
The Frenchman left Real Madrid at the end of last season after winning three successive Champions League with the La Liga giants and according to reports in England and Spain his future could be at Manchester United or Juventus.
Spanish paper Mundo has reported this week that the French manager is in pole position to replace Allegri at Juventus next season.
Zidane, a former Juventus star, is on very good terms with Cristiano Ronaldo and this would help is move to the Allianz Stadium.
There is, however, still a long way ahead before the end of the season and many top clubs could change their manager before June.
Manchester United, for example, seem to have run out of patience with their manager José Mourinho and bookmakers in England believe Zidane is the main candidate to replace the Special One at the Old Trafford.
Pochettino, Conte and Ryan Giggs are also in race for the Red Devils’ boss but Zidane would probably be the most consistent choice for the Red Devils who are considering the future of the Portuguese manager.
