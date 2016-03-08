Man Utd out of UCL race: Pogba can leave amid Juve and Real links
05 May at 18:20Manchester United won't play in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils drew 1-1 away at Huddersfield this afternoon, and thus killed all hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
With only 90 minutes left to play of this Premier League campaign, Man Utd are four points behind Tottenham in fourth, which can lead to some negative consequences on the transfer market.
Can Pogba leave? Now, certainly. According to reports from England, the French midfielder has already told his teammates that he intends to leave Manchester at the end of the season, and now that the club is out of UCL the desire becomes even stronger.
Juventus and Real Madrid are both very interested in the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation can develop now that the season has almost come to an end. The likes of Sanchez and Lukaku have also been linked with Juventus, and the coming weeks could be crucial.
Go to comments